Hot water bottles and warm blankets are being handed out during a "warm space" event to help stop being from getting too cold this winter.

Two regular "warm space" events will be held in communities in Dumfries and Galloway as people prepare for a difficult winter amid the cost of living crisis.

According to estimates from the Child Poverty Action Group, more than half of all households in the UK will be in fuel poverty by January 2023.

This means they will be spending more than 10% of their net income on fuel. This figure includes more than 80% of large families, lone parents and pensioner couples.

Lockerbie Town Hall will be hosting regular sessions over the winter during which people will be able to stay in a warm space and enjoy a free hot drink provided by Tesco. There will also be different organisations in attendance to chat to those in need.

The organisers are hoping to secure people to talk about things like eating on a budget, relaxation methods, mending clothes and, of course, staying warm at home.

The first Lockerbie Warm Place event will take place this weekend on Saturday 29 October from 10am to 12pm and it is open to all.There are also sessions planned on November 12, December 24, January 28, February 25 and March 25.

The room hire within the hall has been paid for by Yes Lockerbie.

Meanwhile, in Moniaive, residents are planning to host a similar warm space event in The Paterson Rooms, a cottage owned by the Church of Scotland.

These sessions will provide hot water bottles and blankets along with hot drinks and soup.

Glencairn Community Council are developing the project with support from St Ninian's Church and the local Compassionate Neighbours and Evergreens groups.

Plans for the warm space began in September and the council hopes to obtain a health and wellbeing grant of £2400 to pay for the rent of the building and to heat the oil tank.

Sue Grant, secretary of Glencairn Community Council, said: “Between us all, we should get this off the ground. We’ve applied for a grant and are hoping to get started mid-November.

“The community council members are very aware that people in the village will be struggling this year. It would be hard for us to target individuals for support because it could be unfair if we miss out people. So, we feel that this community warm space is the way forward.”

She added: “We’re trying to push it as a social space rather than charity. The idea is that you can go in, read, play games, knit, have a chat – and obviously keep warm.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...