Carlisle's fireshow event programme has been extended to include a fairground funfair that will occupy Castle car park until Sunday 30 October.

On Saturday 5 November, the day of the fireshow itself, Castle car park will host a 'fireshow village' which will offer food and family entertainment to the 35,000 people who are expected to attend the event in Bitts Park.

Visitors to the city are being advised that they are still able to park in the car park for the duration of the funfair but restrictions will be in place on Guy Fawkes night.

The funfair will be open from 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday through to Saturday and 2pm to 6pm on Sunday.

Carlisle's 33rd annual fireshow will begin at 6:30pm and will include over 2000 fireworks.

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Cllr John Mallinson, said: “This year’s event will celebrate the celebrate the 1900th anniversary of Hadrian’s Wall. As well as a 40-foot bonfire, there will be thousands of fireworks.”

