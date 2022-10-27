An average of four people per week in Cumbria are dying with COVID-19.

Around one in 28 people in the county are thought to have the virus according to the Coronavirus Infection Survey.

Cumbria County Council say that over a seven day period, around 500 positive cases were confirmed by tests, but the real infection rates are likely to be much higher as widespread COVID testing is no longer being undertaken.

According to the survey, an estimated 3.6% of people are testing positive for COVID-19, accounting for around 18,000 residents.

This number is expected to increase as we go into winter and public health experts are urging people to get their booster vaccines. Those aged 50 or over, pregnant, a frontline health or social care worker or who have a health condition or weakened immune system may now be eligible to receive a seasonal booster dose vaccine.

Cumbria’s Director of Public Health, Colin Cox, said: “The disruption we all faced because of COVID-19 just a year or so ago may feel like a distant memory now – but COVID-19 has not gone away. It’s still circulating in the population and continues to cause serious illness in some people.

“There are simple things you can do in your daily life that will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections and protect those at highest risk. Such as getting vaccinated, letting fresh air in if meeting others indoors, washing your hands, and wearing a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces.

“If you have symptoms of a respiratory infection, have a high temperature or you do not feel well enough to go to work or carry out normal activities, please get tested, try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people."

To find out more about the the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters or how to book an appointment, you can visit the NHS website.

