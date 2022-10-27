Play Brightcove video

An amateur boxing gym has opened in Egremont after finding support from both the local council and the community.

Residents of the town raised more than £15,000 to help the organisers buy equipment for the club and the council provided a space within the town hall for the boxers to practise in.

The club is the brainchild of Mally Caton who has wanted to bring a local boxing gym into the town for years.

She said: "We're really passionate about our sport. For a small town, a lot of clubs in Egremont overachieve and I'm hoping this one will as well."

Alan Toole, the club's head coach said: "Kids can come into the gym, keep fit and make new friends. Boxing gives them discipline and they don't have to be out on the streets. They have a safe place here to train."

