New boxing gym in Egremont proves a big hit with the community
An amateur boxing gym has opened in Egremont after finding support from both the local council and the community.
Residents of the town raised more than £15,000 to help the organisers buy equipment for the club and the council provided a space within the town hall for the boxers to practise in.
The club is the brainchild of Mally Caton who has wanted to bring a local boxing gym into the town for years.
She said: "We're really passionate about our sport. For a small town, a lot of clubs in Egremont overachieve and I'm hoping this one will as well."
Alan Toole, the club's head coach said: "Kids can come into the gym, keep fit and make new friends. Boxing gives them discipline and they don't have to be out on the streets. They have a safe place here to train."
