A new head cam for police dogs is being trialled by police in Cumbria.

Footage from the helmet-mounted cameras can be live-streamed to officers from up to 500 metres away.

It is designed to be used in firearms situations to improve safety for the public, officers and dogs.

We sent a reporter to meet Echo, one of Cumbria Police's crack team of canine officers along with his handler PC Glenn Myerscough.

PC Myerscough said: "The whole idea is that we can give the firearms team a running commentary of what the dog actually sees so they aren't going into a room and being surprised by somebody being there or being surprised by the layout of a building.

"It's there to protect officers so that they know what they're going in to."

Ross Embleton, a product designer who helped develop the camera worn by Echo said: "Cumbria Police have been part of the production process from the get go, giving us tips and tricks on what breaks or doesn't break, so we can make a stronger, better, more viable product."

