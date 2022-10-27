Network Rail has released trackside footage of the scene where a freight train derailed in Carlisle last week, blocking the routes between Carlisle and Newcastle/Leeds.

Play Brightcove video

Engineers are undertaking what Network Rail has described as a "complex operation" to recover several freight wagons which left the tracks on Wednesday 21 October over the River Petteril.

The incident involved one locomotive hauling 14 wagons, each filled with 80 tonnes of powdered cement, as it travelled between Clitheroe and Carlisle.

Five 100 tonne wagons derailed shortly after 8pm behind B&Q. Of these, two have been righted on the rails but the remaining three will need to be lifted out by crane.

Before that can be done, contractors have been emptying the wagons of all their cement so each wagon's 20 tonne weight can be lifted safely.

More than 110 tonnes of cement has been extracted from the five wagons so far though it is estimated that it will take until the start of next week to empty all of the material.

This work is being monitored by the Environment Agency to ensure there have been no spillages into the river Petteril during the recovery process.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “I’d like to once again thank people for their patience while we continue our difficult work to recover the derailed freight wagons.

“We’re working with multiple agencies to get to a point where the recovery operation can end and our major railway repairs can begin. There is still a lot of work to be done until we get to that point though, so I’d encourage passengers to check National Rail Enquiries if they are planning to make any journeys through the area over the next several weeks.”

Also complicating the recovery is the difficult terrain where the wagons came to rest. To account for unstable ground conditions, plans are still being finalised for the transportation and construction of a large crane needed to lift the wagons.

Meanwhile, rail replacement buses will continue to keep passengers on the move for the foreseeable future with train lines expected to be closed well into November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...