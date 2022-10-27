Plans for £4 million revamp to Workington town centre

People are being invited to have their say on £4 million plans to revamp parts of Workington.

A consultation is open for local residents, businesses, students and visitors to lend their ideas on how to improve the Murray Road/Central Way gateway to the town centre.

The changes proposed aim to improve the look of the area with wider footways, new seating, green spaces and signage.

The proposals under review have been developed as part of the £23 million fund of government money that Workington secured in March 2021 to improve the town's economic growth prospects.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “This is fantastic news for Workington and the proposals will help to enhance the town centre, making it more vibrant and welcoming, and I would like to thank everyone for their help and involvement so far.

“I would encourage members of the local community to attend one of the drop-in sessions, or view the consultation online, so that we can listen to and understand their views.”

The appeal began today, Thursday 27 October, on the Cumbria County Council website and a public display will be opened in Workington Library on Friday 28 October. Both of these will close to further feedback on Sunday 13 November.

There will also be three drop-in sessions to allow residents to give their thoughts in-person. The first will be held on Friday 28 October at Workington Library from 10am to 3pm. The other two will both be at the street markets on Central Way on Wednesday 2 and 9 November.

