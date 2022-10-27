A short film depicting the difficult lives of children in need of care has been launched in Cumbria to raise awareness of the need for foster carers.

The film, Childhood looks at the impact of neglect on children, particularly brothers and sisters who may be left at times to try and care for each other.

It follows ‘Sophie’ and ‘Charlie’ who are in a difficult home situation where their needs are not being met. They are supported through foster care to attend school, and find new hobbies and interests.

The film was created by Cumbria County Council and 55 other local authorities across England to help find more people who may be interested in becoming foster carers.

Councillor Anne Burns, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: “Anyone who sees the film cannot help but be moved by Sophie and Charlie’s story, which mirrors the story of so many children and young people who come into our care.

“If you have space in your heart and your home to make a difference to the lives of local children, then we’d love to hear from you."

As part of a countywide campaign to celebrate the launch of the film, Cumbria County Council’s fostering service is running a series of drop-in information events in November across the county offering people who are considering fostering the chance to speak to their team and foster carers.

Find out more at an event in your area: