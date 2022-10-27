Short film launched to raise awareness of need for foster carers in Cumbria
A short film depicting the difficult lives of children in need of care has been launched in Cumbria to raise awareness of the need for foster carers.
The film, Childhood looks at the impact of neglect on children, particularly brothers and sisters who may be left at times to try and care for each other.
It follows ‘Sophie’ and ‘Charlie’ who are in a difficult home situation where their needs are not being met. They are supported through foster care to attend school, and find new hobbies and interests.
The film was created by Cumbria County Council and 55 other local authorities across England to help find more people who may be interested in becoming foster carers.
Councillor Anne Burns, cabinet member for Children’s Services, said: “Anyone who sees the film cannot help but be moved by Sophie and Charlie’s story, which mirrors the story of so many children and young people who come into our care.
“If you have space in your heart and your home to make a difference to the lives of local children, then we’d love to hear from you."
As part of a countywide campaign to celebrate the launch of the film, Cumbria County Council’s fostering service is running a series of drop-in information events in November across the county offering people who are considering fostering the chance to speak to their team and foster carers.
Find out more at an event in your area:
Friday 11 November - Penrith Costa Coffee fostering drop in at Angel Square from 12pm to 2pm.
Tuesday 15 November - Virtual fostering information event from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Thursday 17 November - Workington fostering drop in from 10am to 2pm. In the town centre (opposite the entrance to the Multi Storey Car Park).
Friday 18 November - Carlisle fostering information stand at Carlisle Library, The Lanes Shopping Centre from 11am to 1pm.
Thursday 24 November – Barrow fostering Information event at the Holiday Inn, Barrow from 6pm to 8pm.