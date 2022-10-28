A key road in the Lake District will be closed over three weekends in November as resurfacing work is completed.

Closures will affect different sections of the A592 as the Department for Transport continue their Safer Roads Project.

From 7 to 11 November, the road will be fully closed between Ullswater Steamers and Glenridding car park (north exit).

Then, from 14 to 24 November, works will block the way between Glenridding car park (north exit) and Stybarrow Crag.

Drivers are being recommended to use a 47 mile diversion route which runs via Ambleside and passes near Keswick and Windermere.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “We understand that these works will be frustrating and disruptive for the community, and we do apologise for this; however, the repairs are necessary to prevent more deterioration on the A592.

“We do apologise that we cannot carry out these works using temporary traffic lights, but due to health and safety implications, we must protect both members of the public and our workforce, and safety is our priority.

“We want to thank the local community and businesses for their support and co-operation.”

