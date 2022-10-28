Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson says his side needs to get back to winning habits ahead of their first of two matches in a week against Tranmere Rovers.

The Blues are heading to the Wirral off the back of two consecutive losses against Stockport County and Leyton Orient after a previous nine game unbeaten run.

But the United boss is maintaining a level head about the situation and is urging fans not to hit the panic button now that the road is bumpier.

He said: "I do think it’s human nature, and this isn’t a slight on any one person or any group of people, but especially in our country we’re absolutely guilty of this, we all get really carried away when things start to go well.

“Maybe we don’t continue to do the things that got us there that causes the blip, but I’m not sure that it can be said that it’s complacency that brings it on. What we have to do is keep challenging each other and our ourselves to maintain standards. That’s what it’s all about.

“In footballing terms it’s maintaining standards off the grass in the way you live your life, the travelling you do, the food you’re eating, the drinks you have, the training and recovery, and then you have to bring all of that together to perform in the games.

“We’ve just gone away from some of them - not all of them - for whatever reason and we have to get back to it. It is a ‘we’ because it’s about us and what we do together."

Tranmere had been enjoying a run of consecutive wins themselves, before having to settle for two draws in a row in the past week.

Carlisle will meet the Rovers twice over the next seven days. Once away for their league tie and a week later at Brunton Park in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...