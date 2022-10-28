Play Brightcove video

A West Cumbrian man has completed his 300th marathon in as many days and we went to see him reach the finish line.

Gary McKee from Cleator Moor, who is a previous Pride of Britain finalist, set himself the challenge of running 26 miles every day in 2022.

He has already raised more than £200,000 for Hospice at Home West Cumbria and Macmillan Cancer Support.

When we spoke to Gary last month, he told us: "I ran 110 marathons last year and when we saw how much we raised and how many people got involved, I just always thought that there was plenty left and I could have carried on."

"We came up with the idea of 365 because it's a whole year of opportunity to help people."

