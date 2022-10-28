ITV Border's Fundraiser of the year Kerry Irving attended a star-studded red carpet event in London along with his trusty canine pals Paddy and Harry.

Kerry and his pups have raised over £100,00 for the Great North Air Ambulance alone after gaining an enormous international social media following over the past few years.

Credit: Kerry Irving

As such, he represented the ITV Border region at this year's Pride of Britain awards, rubbing shoulders with celebrities like Frank Bruno, Mary Berry and Peter Andre.

Credit: Kerry Irving

Kerry and his spaniels Max, Paddy and Harry gained their huge following by showcasing their adventures out in the Lake District. Kerry is now raising funds for animal welfare and child bereavement charities.

Credit: Kerry Irving

The pooches proved a hit with hit with celebrities on the red carpet.

Credit: Kerry Irving

