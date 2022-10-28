Play Brightcove video

An MP has said the police should take "all steps possible" to combat antisocial behaviour that led to a bus company cutting its nighttime stops in Gretna.

Stagecoach said its 79 bus from Annan to Carlisle will not stop in Gretna after 7pm for the next week.

The company said young people who are targeting the service are jeopardising the safety of themselves and others by tampering with "operational elements" of its vehicles.

Tom Waterhouse, operations director for Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire said: “Following our recent decision to stop serving Gretna Central Avenue on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 7pm due to anti-social behaviour, disappointingly, we have continued to experience issues at other stops in Gretna and on other nights throughout the week.

“As a result of this, we have reluctantly taken the decision to further the curtailment of our services through Gretna."

David Mundell, the MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale said: "We can't have other people's lives being disrupted by badly behaved individuals and if they're committing criminal acts, they should be prosecuted."

Until 1 November, the bus will not stop anywhere in Gretna after 7pm except Gretna Gateway and on Annan Road next to Braids Caravan Park.

Mr Waterhouse added: “We’re sorry that we have had to put this measure in place due to the behaviour of a small group of individuals."

Stagecoach is also calling on the community to remain vigilant and help them resolve the issue by reporting any incidents of antisocial behaviour to Police Scotland.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Officers have been actively responding to concerns raised by residents about youth disorder ad antisocial behaviour affecting bus routes in Gretna.

"Over the coming days, there will be additional patrols in the area to offer reassurance to the public and to identify anyone involved in this antisocial behaviour."

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Police Scotland on 101.

