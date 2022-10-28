ScotRail services are being brought to a nationwide halt tomorrow as rail union says they will strike for "as long as it takes."

All but three routes across the network have been cancelled on Saturday 29 October as workers walk out in a continuing dispute over pay.

Trains will only be operating on the lines between Milngavie to Edinburgh Waverly via Glasgow Queen Street, Glasgow Central to Lanark and Glasgow Central to Larkhall.

Strikes are continuing after an improved pay offer of a 7.5% increase, which was put to the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

Mick Hogg, RMT's Scotland organiser says that the offer - an uplift on the 5% already offered - is still not enough.

He said: "We are actually fighting to defend living standards and working conditions. We want more because the retail price index is 12.6% so the offer that is on the table come nowhere near acceptable to RMT members."

ScotRail previously said the pay offer was conditional on Saturday's strike action being withdrawn.

Further industrial action is planned for 7, 8 and 9 November when Network Rail staff who are RMT members will walk out as the pay dispute continues.

ScotRail's delivery director David Simpson said that what the union is asking for is "unaffordable."

He said: "We've had a very frustrating week with the RMT. We've worked hard to find a way to get more money in our staff's pockets in a way that is affordable to the Scottish public given the financial challenges facing the industry."

He added: "The condition for the improved offer was withdrawing the action. The rest of the offer remains on the table."

