Tonight Representing Border comes from Hamilton with the highlights of the Scottish Liberal Democrats autumn conference. The Scottish party leader tells his membership the Lib Dems are on their way back as he claims Scotland's in the end game of the clash of nationalisms. Peter MacMahon asks Alex Cole-Hamilton why he believes the constitutional question soon won't count in Scottish politics. Also on the programme we report on the party's pitch to be the voice of rural Scotland with calls for more financial help for hard pressed farmers. And the Scottish Deputy leader Wendy Chamberlain demands benefits and pensions rise in line with inflation as she accuses the Tory government of trashing the economy.

