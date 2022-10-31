Fire chiefs have issued warnings around Halloween safety, including guidance about fancy dress costumes.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service advised the public to avoid using tea lights and candles in homes in case they cause a fire.

They also advised doing the same when lighting up pumpkins in case they get blown over.

Group Manager for Prevention Angela Opie said: "Halloween can be a fun time for the whole family, but sometimes bad planning or bad judgement can turn the evening into a nightmare."

The service urged the public to pay close attention to fancy dress costumes, which can catch fire and cause serious damage if in contact with a naked flame.

Halloween advice issued by Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service:

Use LED battery-operated tea lights or candles to decorate your pumpkin and your home.

Buy fancy dress costumes from reputable retailers. Dressing up costumes are currently classed as toys under British Toy Safety Regulations, meaning they are less fire resistant than children’s nightclothes and assume a child is able to move away from or drop a burning toy.

Check costumes are labelled as flame-resistant and have a CE mark, meaning the product complies with European health and safety requirements.

Keep fancy dress costumes away from naked flames. If clothing does catch fire remember – STOP, DROP and ROLL until the fire is out.

In an emergency, cool any burns with water and call 999.

Ms Opie also encouraged people to respect the wishes of those who do not wish to take part in trick-or-treating.

She said: "Look out for vulnerable family and neighbours who may be on their own and keep to pavements and cross all roads carefully when trick-or-treating."

