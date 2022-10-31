A Carlisle man who carried out a knife attack which left a victim needing 20 stitches in his mouth has been jailed for more than two years.

Ricky Lee Murphy, 25, of Raven Nook, Carlisle, admitted offences of wounding and possession of a knife in a public place and was sentenced to 28 months in prison.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how on the morning of 21 February 2022 at around 10:35am, the victim of the attack was walking in Botchergate when he saw Murphy on an e-scooter.

The victim attempted to walk away from Murphy, having previously been threatened by him.

The court heard Murphy shouted at him: "I've got a blade on us. I want you to come down this lane for a fight."

When the victim did not respond, Murphy leapt at him before punching him in the head several times.

He then reached for the knife, at which point the victim attempted to defend himself by grabbing Murphy in a headlock.

The defendant then gashed the victim’s lip with the blade, causing an injury so deep it required approximately 20 stitches - both inside and outside the mouth.

Murphy attempted to make off on his electric scooter but was tracked down by police and arrested.

Murphy gave no comment in his interview, but later admitted the offences and was sentenced on Thursday 27 October 2022.

Detective Constable Anna Blackwell said: "Any attack which involves a knife has the potential to end in tragedy.

"In this instance, the victim received a significant facial injury as a result of Murphy’s violent attack.

"There is no excuse to be walking the street armed with a knife or other bladed weapon and I hope today’s sentencing shows how seriously both the police and the courts take such instances."

