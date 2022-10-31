Unlicensed scrap dealers have been targeted as part of a multi-agency operation in Carlisle.

An operation targeting scrap metal collection was organised by the Carlisle Local Focus Hub, managed by Carlisle City Council, earlier this month following a number of complaints about unlicensed dealers working around the town.

Chris Blain, Carlisle’s local focus manager, said: “We deal with a number of referrals from our partners related to unlicensed collection of scrap and from residents reporting vehicles trespassing late at night claiming to be looking for scrap metal.

"I would like to reassure our communities that this joint work will continue throughout the year, and I would urge the public to report any vehicles of concern.”

As part of the operation, Carlisle City Council’s licensing team, Cumbria Constabulary and officers from Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) worked together, checking vehicles to ensure the occupants had the required licence to collect scrap metal and to check their roadworthiness.

Several vehicles were stopped, and one collector was found to be unlicensed, with further legal action pending.

Another collector was found to be breaching his licence conditions.

One vehicle was found to be dangerously overweight and instructed to reduce its load before being allowed to continue. Cumbria Police also issued traffic offence notices to motorists with vehicle defects.

To report an unlicensed vehicle, contact Carlisle City Council on 01228 817200.

Any reports of suspicious vehicles or activity should be directed to Cumbria Constabulary by ringing 101 or email to 101emails@cumbria.police.uk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...