Two men have been sentenced by a judge who said they “behaved like a pair of thugs” during an attack on a man in Longtown.

Victim Michael Wise had been in the Tavern pub on High Street with his girlfriend on 22 May 2021.

Carlisle Crown Court heard how the couple got involved in an argument which became heated, prompting Robert John Armstrong, aged 29, and Tyler Burns, 24, to intervene.

As the couple left the pub, Armstrong appeared to drop his mobile phone. This was picked up mistakenly by the woman, who believed it belonged to her partner.

The couple’s walk away from the pub took them across playing fields behind Lochnivar Close. At that point, Armstrong and Burns approached, believing Mr Wise had taken the phone.

There was a scuffle involving all three men and Mr Wise went to the floor.

Prosecutor Jack Troup told the court: “It appears Mr Armstrong then got on top of Mr Wise and began delivering a number of punches to Mr Wise’s head and body. During the course of the assault Mr Wise then lost consciousness.”

Armstrong and Burns left the scene as bystanders intervened and police were called. One police constable who arrived just after 8pm noted Mr Wise was still unconscious on the floor.

When he came around he was taken to hospital having sustained a cut and a bump on his head, torn ligaments in his shoulder and had suffered from lower back pain immediately after the incident.

Armstrong, of Crummock Street, Carlisle, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

Burns, of Lovers Lane, Longtown, admitted a lesser public order charge.

Both were sentenced on Monday 31 October when barristers gave mitigation, saying the incident had been “out of character” and a “salutary lesson”.

Judge Nicholas Barker gave Armstrong a two-year community order with a rehabilitation requirement and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He must also pay Mr Wise £500 compensation.

Burns received a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work.

“On 22 May last year you two behaved like a pair of thugs,” said Judge Barker. “You were no doubt fuelled by alcohol.”

