Catch up on Representing Border - 01 November 2022

On tonight's programme - the SNP Minister who quit the government over gender reform speaks out for the first time.

Ash Regan disputes Nicola Sturgeon's version of the events that led to her resignation.

Also on the programme - MSPs are told Scotland's super sponsorship scheme for Ukrainian refugees won't restart any time soon.

Peter MacMahon speaks to the Refugees Minister Neil Gray.

And questioning the Scottish Government's plans for a national care service.

The boss of NHS Borders says now's not the time for a major reorganisation.

Emma Congreve from the think tank The Fraser of Allander Institute analyses the plan for Representing Border.

