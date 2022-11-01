Cockermouth brewery closes its doors after nearly 200 years

A brewery in Cockermouth has closed its doors after 200 years in operation.

The Jennings brewery site has been listed for sale, with production of Cumberland cask ale and bottled beer moved 170 miles away to Burton-upon-Trent in Staffordshire.

Last month, owners Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company said the pandemic and the current economic crisis were factors in their decision to close.

A spokesperson for Carlsberg Marston, said: "We understand the great affection the local community has for the brewery.

"Jennings has operated below capacity for a number of years and has seen significant decline in volumes.

"We have carefully considered all options and have reached the extremely difficult decision to close the brewery."

Local real ale campaigner Stephen Walker said it would be "wonderful" if the site "could carry on as a brewery".

Mr Walker, the Campaign for Real Ale's (Camra) chair for West Pennines region, said: "I know they are trying to sell it as a going concern and if it could carry on as a brewery that would be brilliant.

"The closure is very disappointing, we were told in May that the future of the site was safe and now here we are and it's gone, it's a great shame."

Established as a family business in 1828, the original Jennings brewery was located in the nearby village of Lorton.

In 1874, having outgrown the site, the brewery moved to the banks of the river Cocker in Cockermouth.

The site is on the market for £750,000, and has experienced flooding in the past which may be an issue for potential buyers.

