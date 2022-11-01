Play Brightcove video

Cumbria Police have released dash-cam footage of the high speed chase.

A young driver who almost struck a police vehicle and pedestrian during a high speed chase along residential roads in Workington has been spared jail.

Dylan McCourt, 20, was caught on camera by pursuing police officers as he flouted dozens of road rules in bright, sunny weather on 14 August.

Carlisle Crown Court heard that at around 2pm on that day, McCourt had failed to stop his Audi A3 for two officers in a marked patrol car.

He was insured but held only a provisional licence. No L-plates were displayed and he was unaccompanied.

Some motorists took evasive action on Newlands Lane, where police hit 85mph in a bid to keep up with McCourt with blue lights and sirens activated.

He cut a blind right-hand bend, overtook on the wrong side of the road and continued on to Harrington Road.

Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said: "He almost collided with another police vehicle and a member of the public and accelerated to speeds of up to 60mph, overtaking a vehicle on a pedestrian crossing outside a Spar."

McCourt sped through a red light and drove out of sight, abandoning his car and trying to hide the key.

He was spotted by a member of the public and caught by police after initially making off on foot.

He admitted he "panicked", said "adrenaline had kicked" in and that he had "blacked out".

McCourt described his own driving as "past dangerous", said Mr Rogerson.

He accepted he could have put other people’s lives in danger for his own convenience and said he would apologise to anyone affected.

McCourt, of Railbank Drive, Workington, admitted dangerous driving and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Anthony Parkinson, defending, said a probation officer had alluded to McCourt’s immaturity. At the time he was associating with the "wrong type of people" and doing "very little with his days".

After hearing of McCourt’s remorse, Judge Nicholas Barker suspended a six-month prison sentence for 18 months.

McCourt must complete rehabilitation, 150 hours' unpaid work, was banned from driving for three years and must pass an extended test.

Judge Barker, who also ordered the deprivation of McCourt’s car, spoke of a "staggeringly dangerous episode", telling him: "Had a mother been pushing a pram across the road, the consequences hardly bear thinking about."

