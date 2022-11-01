Play Brightcove video

Bruce Mackenzie discovers the fascinating history behind local place names

Street names play a vital part in our daily lives - as well as helping us with navigation, they can also tell us a lot about a town’s past.

It’s no different out in the countryside, where history is preserved in the often-colourfulnames given to fields, passed down through generations.

But many have been lost and forgotten, replaced instead by numbers.

At Borgue in Dumfries and Galloway, a project has been set up to rediscover and preserve those names. So far, local historians have gathered more than 1,000.

Project founder Rachel Lucas said: "I’ve met people who left farming in the 1960s and they still remember the names of fields because they were so important to their everyday lives."

Language expert Michael Ansell added: "Galloway is linguistically extremely complicated.

"Many peoples have been here, they all spoke different languages - Teutonic, Norse, Gallic, Scots - all reflected in the thousand or so names we’ve collected."

