A person has died in a house fire in a village in Dumfries and Galloway, it has been confirmed.

Police Scotland said a person died in the fire in Brydekirk on Monday 31 October.

Detective Constable James Kirkpatrick, of Dumfries CID, said: “Officers were called to a report of a fire on Lady Street, Brydekirk, Annan, around 9:40am on Monday 31 October, 2022.

“Emergency services attended at that time and enquiries are ongoing today to establish the cause of the fire.

“At this time a fatality is confirmed. Formal identification has yet to take place.”

Officers from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been on the scene throughout the night carrying out investigations into the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8:54am on Monday 31 October to reports of a dwelling fire at Lady Street, Brydekirk.

"Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene and firefighters extinguished the fire.

"One casualty was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...