Bruce Mackenzie meets the man on a mission to get his whole town on their bikes

For the last few years, active travel - getting people out of cars and walking or cycling - has been somewhat of a buzzword for politicians. But making it happen can be hard work.

In Gatehouse of Fleet, on the Solway coast, Danny Alderslowe is asking his entire town to get on its bike.

He’s the driving force behind Wheels of Fleet - a charity which refurbishes old bikes and sells them cheaply or gives them away.

It’s part of a movement which sees cycling as a way to reinvigorate towns and villages, inspired by some of our European neighbours.

Danny said: "I’ve lived in the Netherlands and I saw what normalised bicycle culture is like – and it’s amazing!

"Where you’ve got a lot of cycling infrastructure, shops do better and it’s a nice cultural place to be - very social."

This year, the charity has provided bikes for Ukrainian refugees, and to help local youngsters get jobs.

"We’re here for people and people know that," Danny added.

"The amount of people who’ve given us great bikes to sell and put the money back into the project is just amazing."

