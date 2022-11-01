Thousands of people are expected to turn out for a firework spectacular celebrating almost 2,000 years of Hadrian's Wall.

As part of the show, students at the University of Cumbria will be getting creative with their studies at a firework show celebrating Hadrian's Wall.

On Saturday 5 November, Carlisle Fireshow will honour the 1,900th anniversary of Hadrian's Wall, with a Roman-themed bonfire and more than 2,000 fireworks lighting up the sky.

Second-year students from the University of Cumbria's Institute of the Arts have created videos to be projected onto the bonfire structure at the event.

They visited Carlisle's Tullie House Museum as part of their research to photograph and film Roman exhibits, illustrating the history behind one of Britain's most famous landmarks.

The fireworks will have a Roman theme this year, celebrating 1,900 years of Hadrian's Wall. Credit: University of Cumbria

The students, studying on the film and TV course, have also produced an informative piece on what life was really like in Roman Britain's Border Country.

Principal Lecturer for Media Arts at the university, Michael Mitchell said:

"We have worked with the team at Merlin Fireworks and Carlisle City Council on several occasions and greatly value the chance to input into delivering large-scale community activities that also capitalises on the talent we have across our campuses.

"This year's theme has enabled our students to gain a more professional understanding of the subject and contribute to a live project that will enhance their skills and raise aspirations."

It will be the 33rd fireshow event organised by Carlisle City Council in conjunction with Merlin Fireworks Ltd with more than 35,000 people expected to attend.

The show starts at 6:30pm at Bitts Park, Carlisle.

