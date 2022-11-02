A683 between Sedbergh and Kirkby Stephen reopens after extensive repairs

A major road has reopened in Cumbria following months of extensive repair works.

Cumbria County Council has confirmed that the A683, between Sedbergh and Kirkby Stephen is now open.

The road had initially slipped during the storms of November 2020 and due to the complex nature of the slip and the environmentally sensitive location on which it is situated, there was a lengthy design process to deliver the repair work.

The road has been closed since mid-September to deliver the remediation works.

The road had been closed since September to carry out the works safely. Credit: Cumbria County Council

The road closure had been in place longer than predicted, due to a combination of inclement weather and complications encountered on site requiring changes in the design, leading to additional site works.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "We understand that these road works have been very frustrating for the local community, but we want to thank all the residents and businesses for being so patient and supportive.

"These works have been challenging, but the Highways team and our contractor Metcalfe have worked hard to allow the road to be open.

"I would like to apologise for the inconvenience these necessary improvements have caused."