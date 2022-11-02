Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - the Deputy First Minister announces cuts in health and social care to fund the Scottish Government's pay offer to NHS staff. John Swinney tells Peter MacMahon there's no extra cash to meet union demands for a better deal.

Also tonight - farmers rally at Parliament calling for a new deal on agricultural payments that puts food production first. And as the Prime Minister changes his mind on attending climate talks in Egypt Peter discusses the successes and failures in tackling global warming since the COP conference in Glasgow last year with the climate spokespeople for the Conservatives and Greens - Liam Kerr and Mark Ruskell.

