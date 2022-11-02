The decision on whether a new coal mine in Cumbria is getting the go-ahead has been pushed back for a third time as ministers say they need more time to consider the case.

The government was due to give a verdict on the proposals - put forward by West Cumbria Mining - on or before 8 November.

However, the Department for Levelling Up has now told interested parties that the plans will be decided up to a month later than planned, with a verdict expected on or before 8 December.

The deadline to decide whether or not to grant planning permission for the coking coal mine on the edge of Whitehaven in Cumbria has been pushed back several times from early July to mid-August.

Tony Bosworth, Friends of the Earth energy campaigner, said: "Secretaries of State may come and go but the case against this mine is as strong as ever.

He added: "Reintroducing the fracking ban was a good first step, but if Rishi Sunak is to really keep his pledge to make climate change a priority his Government must leave coal in the ground.

"Instead they should boost renewables and home insulation to create the new jobs that areas like Whitehaven need."

A spokeswoman for the Department for Levelling Up confirmed the new deadline but said it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.

The site will be used to extract coking coal, used in the steel-making industry, from under the Irish Sea.

If approved, the coal mine would be the first to open in the UK in 30 years, with the firm behind the project claiming it would create around 500 jobs.

Read more: