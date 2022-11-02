Longtown Primary School children have their say on vision for town’s future

School children from Longtown have been having their say about their town’s future.

Following a period of community engagement between May and July this year to develop the Longtown Place Plan, a workshop was held in October with youngsters from Years 3, 4 and 5 of Longtown Primary School for pupils to learn about and contribute to the plan.

Councillor John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council, said: “The Longtown Place Plan is a 10-20 year strategy for Longtown.

“Therefore, learning about the experience of growing up in Longtown is critical, ensuring that the plan reflects the needs of generations to come who will, in time be responsible for sustaining and further developing the plan.

“The purpose of the Place Plan is to draw together initiatives for delivery through a range of grant funding that together will make Longtown a thriving town working to improve the wellbeing of the families who live there while attracting visitors to it.

“The plan is supported by the availability of up to £3 million of Borderlands funding to be spent on capital projects that can help develop the local economy.”

The pupils were eager to tell the team about what they like to do, and where they like to play in Longtown. The pupils then designed their own play spaces using creative materials, with ideas including football pitches, gymnasiums, fun centres and hotels for children.

Jemma Nicholson, headteacher of Longtown Primary School said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for the pupils of Longtown Primary School to work with the team working on the Longtown Place Plan to share their opinions and ideas.

“It is such an important project as they are the future generation that will grow, develop and love this community.”

A secondary school workshop involving pupils from Longtown is due to take place in November at William Howard School.

