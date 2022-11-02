A serial burglar has been jailed after being caught sneaking into a woman's back yard while she was out walking her dog.

Raymond Light, from Carlisle, was caught red-handed and was convicted after leaving DNA on gloves which he had discarded at the scene of the crime.

He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary following the incident on 9 December 2021.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the 51-year-old sneaked into the backyard of a woman's home in Chiswick Street, Carlisle, where he was discovered at about 7:40am after the woman returned from walking her dog.

“It must have been terrifying,” said Recorder Mark Ainsworth. “It must have been a shock (for Light) to be found halfway through an offence but that’s not my concern. It is more the impact on the householder.”

As the woman returned from walking her dog she found a previously closed gate was open, as was the door of an outbuilding.

After seeing Light leaning over a bike, she screamed at him to “get out”, Carlisle Crown Court was told. Light leapt up and ran out of the yard.

Light, of Peel Street has 265 previous convictions, including for burglary offences between 1985 and 2006.

The judge told Light: “You have an appalling record. Over the years those who work in these courts see all sorts of cases. It is rare that I have seen a case where a person has been before the court in respect of 265 separate offences.”

Light’s barrister, Anthony Parkinson, said there was a degree of motivation by him to mend his ways.

Mr Parkinson conceded Light had a “terrible record” and could have no complaints if sent to prison.

However, he had recently provided two clean class A drug tests and there was an indication of positive progress, he added. He also said admissions made in a police interview were illustrative of his remorse.

Light was jailed for 12 months.