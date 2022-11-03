Carlisle United Football Club has confirmed areas of the ground will be cordoned off.

From Saturday 5 November, the areas immediately behind the home and away dugouts in the Paddock terraced area will be cordoned off and will not be accessible to supporters.

The club is currently facing two FA investigations relating to incidents at home and away games involving fans, with behaviour at the end of the recent Leyton Orient home game adjacent to the tunnel of particular concern.

Chief Executive Nigel Clibbens said: "We have seen an increase in behaviour that is not acceptable both at home and away games.

"The actions of a tiny minority are damaging the club, and this has consequences for everyone.

"The football authorities require that we take action and, as a community club, we must address this.

"This decision has not been taken lightly. We discussed behaviour issues at length with representatives of the Carlisle United Supporters Group this week.

"We understand that some fans may well have stood in that area for many years. It is also true that it is the tiny minority and their actions that affect the majority, and fans who are unconnected to this behaviour are subsequently affected.

"We are sorry it has come to this but behaviour matters. The club must act responsibly and now take action. We hope fans will respond and that this marks a line, and we get back to our high standards.

"But fans also need to understand, if we don’t see an improvement, and incidents continue to occur, we will need to look at further measures."

Carlisle United face Tranmere Rovers at Brunton Park this Saturday in the first round of the FA Cup.

