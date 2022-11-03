Play Brightcove video

Tonight’s programme has extended highlights of todays First Ministers Questions. On the day another union announces strike action, with Scotrail workers planning to walkout on Fridays and Saturdays in the run up to Christmas, the Scottish Government says there is no extra money to fund higher pay deals. Peter MacMahon speaks to Labour leader Anas Sarwar about pay, cuts and doubts he is casting about his party’s role in the partnership agreement with the SNP on Dumfries and Galloway Council. Plus commentary from Gina Davidson and Alex Massie.

