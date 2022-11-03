A district council in Cumbria has confirmed additional funding to restore a 1930’s lido.

South Lakeland District Council has approved additional funding of £1,793,800 to ensure restoration work on Grange Lido and Promenade can start before the end of March 2023.

The council has been working towards making the derelict, Grade II-listed Grange Lido site stable, safe and accessible, as well as repairing and rejuvenating the promenade, which includes replacing the old promenade playground.

The work at the lido will aim to preserve the heritage structures and see it reopen to the public again after being closed for more than 25 years, temporarily filling in the pool to create a new multi-use public space for the local community and visitors.

It's also hoped the project will encourage greater tourism to the Grange and wider Morecambe Bay area, as well as protect the site’s social and cultural heritage.

The total cost of the project is now £6.8m, which includes £4.9m for the lido and £1.6m for the promenade, partly made up of £1m from the Coastal Communities Fund grant.

A meeting of councillors unanimously approved the additional funding on Wednesday 2 November.

Members heard that coronavirus, Brexit, the war in Ukraine, restrictions in energy supply and unprecedented cost inflation had led to a "perfect storm" whereby the cost of both materials and labour have risen significantly.

Grange Lido as it was in the 1960's. Credit: Save Grange Lido Ltd

Councillor Jonathan Brook, Leader of the Council, said: "Clearly, this is a substantial amount of additional funding. However, this is a highly-complex project on an iconic structure.

"This heritage asset is failing in several areas and a number of new issues have emerged during the preparatory process.

"This is a significant and unique asset, which is recognised in Grange, around Morecambe Bay, across South Lakeland and further afield. It has been closed for 30 years and there have been a number of attempts to bring it back to life.

"On a recent site visit it was evident that the rate of decline is increasing and it is imperative we sort this now, so we don't incur even greater costs in the future."

Significant structural and architectural works will repair the concrete terracing around the perimeter of the pool, including strategic concrete repairs to the diving board structure.

A new sub-station will be located adjacent to the Lido entrance, providing a suitable electrical supply and fibre telecoms connection for the scheme.

Work on the 1,900m-long promenade will include the removal of unstable sections of the sea defence wall, the application of a durable coating to the upper surface of the promenade, and concrete repairs to the upper edge "bull nose" and sea-facing elevation of the sea wall.

Councillor Robin Ashcroft, Portfolio Holder for Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "The significance of a reopened Lido site goes way beyond being a local amenity and indeed a major visitor attraction.

"It has the potential to be a key part in the jigsaw, around the area’s significant need to develop and diversify itself as a place, which can both attract and retain a high skilled workforce to fulfil employer’s and the economy’s needs as South Lakeland District Council evolves into Westmorland and Furness."

One of only four remaining listed coastal lidos in England, the lido was constructed in 1932 and remained open for 61 years until its closure in 1993 due to a combination of low usage and increasing operational and repair costs.

It is the earliest and most complete example of a 20th Century listed seawater lido in England.

