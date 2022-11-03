Work on a community hub and home of public services in Cumbria is complete.

The Millom Community Hub will now host a library and the town's adult learning, health and wellbeing team. Copeland Borough Council and Millom School reception will also be based in the hub.

New technology and free Wi-Fi has been installed at the library, as well as shelving and a comfortable seating area.

A dedicated space for teenagers and a children's library is also part of the new hub.

Cllr Keith Hitchen, Cumbria County Council chairman of Copeland Local Committee, said: "This is a very exciting project for Millom. It has created a new home for public services, accommodated in a modern setting with improved parking facilities.

"It’s located near the train station, over the road from the town’s largest housing estate, and provides the perfect location for the people of the town to access a variety of council services."

Plans to hold a community open day to celebrate the newly transformed building are underway with a date soon to be announced.

