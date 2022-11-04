Organisations across Cumbria will receive a share of £383.5 million over the next three years as Arts Council England look to support arts, culture and creativity in the North.

Locations receiving portions of the funding include Tullie House in Carlisle, Kendal Brewery Arts Centre, Eden Arts and the Cumbria Theatre Trust, which manages Keswick's Theatre by the Lake.

In total, 286 organisations across the North will receive a share of the support from 2023-2026.

Tullie House Director Andrew Mackay said: “Today’s announcement is a massive statement of confidence from Arts Council England in the work that Tullie House Museum and the wider Cumbria Museum Consortium have been doing over the past four years.

"Together Lakeland Arts, Wordsworth Grasmere and Tullie deliver exceptional and high-quality artistic programmes across the county. Their collective work makes a significant contribution to the health and wellbeing of our communities in addition to delivering economic growth to the visitor economy."

A spokesperson for Theatre by the Lake said: "We’re delighted to continue to be included in Arts Council England’s National Portfolio. We’ve worked incredibly hard against a backdrop of some of the most challenging conditions ever to face our industry to create a bold and exciting vision for theatre in Cumbria."

The group hopes to develop its youth programme in 2023, as well as host a youth festival in Cumbria and to continue working in schools.

Sarah Maxfield, director for Arts Council England’s North, said: "This announcement marks a new chapter for the Arts Council’s work in the North, with a stronger focus on ensuring there are opportunities for people from all backgrounds to enjoy creativity and culture, particularly in places where there have previously been fewer opportunities to get involved in arts and cultural activities.

"As well as having a direct impact over the next three years, this investment will provide foundations we can build on in years to come, as we look to create a country where each person can enjoy arts and culture and explore their creative talents, and strengthen the North’s position as a world centre of art, culture and the creative industries.”

