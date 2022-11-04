Inside look at Carlisle's Sands Centre after £27m redevelopment project
Report by Matthew Taylor
The finishing touches to a £27 million redevelopment project of Carlisle's Sands Centre are almost complete.
After years of planning, the new-look centre, which features leisure facilities including a 25m main pool and 20m learner pool with a moveable floor, will open this month.
A 40,000 sqft extension has been added to the building and there is a four-court sports hall complete with a spectator's gallery and fully equipped gym, as well as spinning and dance studios.
The centre, which is set across two storeys and can be accessed by a bespoke internal street, also has a cafe and bar area.
It has been constructed by Wates Construction on behalf of Carlisle City Council.
Treatment provided by the North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust Musculoskeletal (MSK) team will expand at the centre, developing a new rehabilitation service.
Leader of Carlisle City Council, Councillor John Mallinson, said: "I’d like to thank all those involved in driving the Sands Centre redevelopment forward during challenging times.
"It represents a cornerstone in our plans to support our communities by improving their health and wellbeing. This is a one-off opportunity with a dual benefit of all the facilities being on one site. I look forward to seeing its completion."The Sands Centre will re-open to the public on Monday 14 November 2022.
