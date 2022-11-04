Play Brightcove video

Report by Matthew Taylor

The finishing touches to a £27 million redevelopment project of Carlisle's Sands Centre are almost complete.

After years of planning, the new-look centre, which features leisure facilities including a 25m main pool and 20m learner pool with a moveable floor, will open this month.

The new centre has been designed sustainably to help meet Carlisle City Council's low-carbon plans.

A 40,000 sqft extension has been added to the building and there is a four-court sports hall complete with a spectator's gallery and fully equipped gym, as well as spinning and dance studios.

The centre, which is set across two storeys and can be accessed by a bespoke internal street, also has a cafe and bar area.

It has been constructed by Wates Construction on behalf of Carlisle City Council.

The council said Covid-19 brought health and wellbeing to the forefront of their priorities, leading them to invest in leisure. Credit: Stuart Walker

Treatment provided by the North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust Musculoskeletal (MSK) team will expand at the centre, developing a new rehabilitation service.

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Councillor John Mallinson, said: "I’d like to thank all those involved in driving the Sands Centre redevelopment forward during challenging times.

"It represents a cornerstone in our plans to support our communities by improving their health and wellbeing. This is a one-off opportunity with a dual benefit of all the facilities being on one site. I look forward to seeing its completion."The Sands Centre will re-open to the public on Monday 14 November 2022.

