A new director of a £21 million dairy supply chain project in South West Scotland and Cumbria has been announced.

Stuart Martin has been appointed as programme director of Digital Dairy Chain, which is led by Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) from its Barony campus, near Dumfries.

The project coordinates regional collaboration between large businesses, research organisations and small and medium size enterprises (SMEs) in the dairy supply chain.

It is supported by government funding, provided through UK Research and Innovation's Strength in Places Fund.

Mr Martin, dairy policy manager at National Farmer's Union (NFU) Scotland, said: "It is exciting to be involved in a project that will establish the region as a leader in advanced, sustainable and high-value dairy manufacturing.

"I’m very keen to start working with all the stakeholders and look forward to helping take the project to the next stage."

At the NFU, Mr Martin is responsible for developing and promoting the union's policy positions.

He also represents the union at a UK and European level in discussions.

Principal and chief executive of SRUC, Professor Wayne Powell, said: "I am delighted we have been able to appoint someone of Stuart’s calibre to provide the leadership and strategic vision for the Digital Dairy Chain.

"This project will foster entrepreneurship, create new market opportunities, add new skills to the workforce and lay the foundations for more productive regions, all while making the critical journey towards net zero."

Mr Martin will take up his role on 5 January 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...