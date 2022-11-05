Police release CCTV images after reported shop theft in Carlisle
Cumbria Police has released CCTV images as part of an investigation into a reported theft at a shop in Carlisle.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured.
Police say a man entered Foreways in Bedford Road on 13 October and stole goods including cigarettes.The man shown is sought in connection with the incident.
Anyone who can help identify the man or who has information which may assist is asked to get in touch.You can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 113 of 13 October 2022. You can also phone on 101.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.