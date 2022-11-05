Police release CCTV images after reported shop theft in Carlisle

Cumbria Police has released CCTV images as part of an investigation into a reported theft at a shop in Carlisle.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured.

Police say a man entered Foreways in Bedford Road on 13 October and stole goods including cigarettes.The man shown is sought in connection with the incident.

Credit: Cumbria Police

Anyone who can help identify the man or who has information which may assist is asked to get in touch.You can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit quoting incident number 113 of 13 October 2022. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.