Back with a bang! More than 40,000 attend first Carlisle Fireshow since 2019

Carlisle Fireshow attracted an audience of more than 40,000 people and has been hailed a ‘resounding success’ by organisers Carlisle City Council.

Credit: Stuart Walker Photography

The Bitts Park display, back on for the first time since 2019, celebrated the 1900th anniversary of Hadrian’s Wall.

Credit: Stuart Walker Photography

In addition to a Roman-themed bonfire, more than 2000 fireworks lit up the sky. The annual event is free to attend and dates back to 1987. This was the 33rd occasion it has taken place.

Credit: Stuart Walker Photography

Cllr Stephen Higgs, Portfolio holder for Culture, Heritage and Sport at Carlisle City Council attended the event. He said: "The Fireshow is always an amazing event and this year thousands of people joined us to watch and marvel at the spectacular show.

"It was a resounding success and I’d like to thank all those that made it happen."