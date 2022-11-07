Play Brightcove video

Fruit trees have been planted in Cockermouth in a bid to ease the burden on those struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The Incredible Edibles scheme aims to plant vegetables and herbs at various points throughout the town, with locals being invited to take the food when it is ready.

As part of the project, 12 fruit trees were planted in Harris Park by the Rotary Club and Cockermouth's mayor. The trees will produce a mixture of apples, pears and plums with future plans to supply onions, sprouts, cabbage and courgettes free of charge.

Rotary president Julia Mather said: "Incredible Edibles is an idea to make a kinder, more confident community. When things are ripe and ready, we want people to help themselves."

The group also plan on providing recipes to help people make the most of the food that the scheme provides.

They are asking that anyone who owns a spare planter or patch of land that pedestrians can access to get in touch and volunteer their space for the initiative.

