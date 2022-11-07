Bus services in Gretna which were cancelled last week due to antisocial behaviour have resumed.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: "From Tuesday 1 November, all stops in Gretna will be served after 7pm as per the timetables."

In late October, it was announced the 79 bus would not stop in Gretna at all after 7pm because of young people targeting the service by "tampering with operational elements" of the vehicles.

This built on earlier restrictions introduced in August that removed the service's Gretna stop after 7:30pm on weekends.

Tom Waterhouse, operations director for Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire at the time said: “Disappointingly, we have continued to experience issues at other stops in Gretna and on other nights throughout the week. As a result of this, we have reluctantly taken the decision to further the curtailment of our services through Gretna."

The local MP David Mundell had urged police to take a tough line with the young people responsible for the reported incidents.

He said: " We can't have other people's lives being disrupted by badly behaved individuals and if they're committing criminal acts, they should be prosecuted."

