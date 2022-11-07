Cumbria City Council has launched its 'winter ready' campaign to support businesses and residents this year.

The campaign will provide up-to-date public health information and guidance, including information about covid and flu boosters, and will reflect winter travel and weather preparations.

There will be a range of information available online through the council's website and social media posts helping to ensure people are kept up to date with all the latest winter advice and information.

Councillor Keith Little, Cumbria County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We have seen severe winter weather impact on communities in Cumbria, in recent years. Winter is just around the corner, and it is important we take some simple steps to prepare - from getting a flu or a Covid booster jab, to checking over your vehicle.

“Whatever the weather throws at us this winter, Cumbria County Council is ready to respond. The dedicated Winter Ready web pages are a one-stop platform with links, handy tips and advice to help all of Cumbria’s residents, businesses and visitors.”

Councillor Deborah Earl, Cumbria County Council’s cabinet member for public health and community services, said: “Taking part in the Winter Ready campaign is an important part of my job, so I'm pleased to be involved again this year.

“Our communities should have access to all the current information at their fingertips, so that they can receive all of the advice and guidance they need to survive the winter."

The winter ready campaign is supported by a variety of organisations, including Cumbria County Council, Cumbria’s six district councils, NHS, Cumbria Community Foundation and the Environment Agency.