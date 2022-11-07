Cumbria's agencies working to combat sexual violence and abuse will be promoting the support available to victims every day this week.

North West Sexual Violence Awareness Week runs from 3 - 10 November 2022.

Using the hashtag #NWSVWeek, the following six organisations will share what they can offer to survivors of sexual abuse via their social media accounts:

Monday: Cumbria Constabulary

Tuesday: Victim Support

Wednesday: Cumbria Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner

Thursday: The Bridgeway

Friday: Safety Net & The Birchall Trust

Detective Chief Inspector Vicki Coombes, Cumbria Constabulary's strategic lead for rape and serious sexual offences, said: "This is an important opportunity for agencies to reach out to communities to ensure those who have been victim to any form of sexual violence or abuse are aware of the support services that are available to them here in Cumbria.

"Rape and sexual abuse are awful crimes that have a profound and lasting impact on victims, and there is no place for these crimes in society. We need to work together to ensure that everyone gets this message.

“We recognise that these crimes can be extremely difficult to speak about, which is why we also provide additional options for those that want to report to the police.

"We work closely with support agencies across Cumbria. I would encourage everybody to follow this week's awareness campaign and would urge anyone who has been victim to a sexual offence to please report this so we can investigate and provide tailored support."

Jo Birch, head of operations at Safety Net, said: "Sadly, sexual violence and abuse are all too common in our society. These sorts of crimes can have a lasting negative impact on the lives of survivors, for many years to come.

"Safety Net provides a range of therapeutic support for people who have experienced trauma as a result of this sort of abuse, including counselling, therapy and peer support groups.

“We are pleased to be part of this year's campaign and hope it will raise awareness and encourage more people to come forward for support."