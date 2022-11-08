Catch up on Representing Border - 08 November 2022

Play Brightcove video

On tonight's programme - The First Minister calls for the COP 27 climate conference to make real progress on helping those hardest hit by global warming. We'll hear from Nicola Sturgeon in Egypt. Also tonight - the Greens new push for independence. Peter MacMahon asks the party's co-leader Patrick Harvie if he's prioritising the constitution over climate change. And the Scottish Government's accused of dither and delay on a new system of farm payments. Peter speaks to the Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the South of Scotland on social media: