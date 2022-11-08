NHS Borders have warned parents to "be aware" as they are seeing a high number of cases of scarlet fever in the community.

People of any age can get the bacterial illness, however it mainly affects children under the age of 10.

Parents are being urged to be aware of the signs and symptoms so that early treatment with antibiotics can be given.

Initial symptoms usually include a sore throat, headache and a high temperature (38.3C/101F or above), flushed cheeks and a swollen tongue, followed by a distinctive pink-red rash a day or two later.

A spokesperson for NHS Borders said: "It usually clears up after about a week, but if you think you or your child may have it, please contact your GP for a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

"Due to the contagious nature of scarlet fever, if you or your child has the illness, please stay at home for at least 24 hours after starting treatment with antibiotics."