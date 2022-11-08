A public drop-in session for local residents affected by recent flash flooding in Borrowdale is taking place this Friday (11 November).

Borrowdale Valley was hit by flash floods early in October, which caused road closures, community damage, and a nearly four-inch rise in river levels.

In collaboration with the Environment Agency, Cumbria County Council has organised a drop-in event to ask local residents if they were affected by the floods, and to gather data to understand how flash flooding affected properties and land.

Those affected by the floods are encouraged to attend the flood drop-in event on Friday 11 November between 9am to 8pm at The Borrrowdale Institute at Rosthwaite Village Hall.

In early October, a Cumbrian farming couple issued a desperate plea for help managing the River Derwent after a flash flood led to the loss of 58 ewe lambs.

Dan Simpson and Ruby Cappleman, of Seatoller Farm, Borrowdale, experienced the ‘worst day of their lives’ when unexpected heavy rain caused the fields around their farm to flood.

The water rose to over 1.5 metres deep in just four hours when the River Derwent burst its banks. Met Office figures show 97.2mm of rain fell at Seathwaite in just 24 hours.

The young couple, who took on the farm tenancy five years ago say action to dredge the river must happen soon before lives are lost.

They have set up a petition calling for action from the Environment Agency and local rivers trust to manage the River Derwent, which now has almost 30,000 signatures.

Ms Cappleman said: “I can’t describe the heartache seeing our stock, which we have looked after and are the future of our flock, be helplessly washed away.

“I helplessly tried to catch lambs as they floated past whilst nearly knee deep in water. I only managed to save three with the help of two neighbours before it got too dangerous.

“If something doesn’t happen soon, lives will be lost.”

“The roads surrounding the farm were cut off, and the water was over Dan’s tractor tyres as he tried to return stranded children from the local school to their homes in Borrowdale.”

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “The recent flash flooding in Borrowdale affected the entire community and also disrupted the highway network.

“In order to gather as much data as possible, I would like to encourage as many people as possible to attend this drop-in session.

“I want to reassure the community that we are doing everything in our power to understand what has happened, with the aim to resolve it.”

