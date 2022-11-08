The Scottish borders railway line will see a sizeable investment from the Scottish government as part of plans to further electrify parts of Scotland's railway.

The £120 million plans will see six new feeder stations and nine upgrades to traction power infrastructure locations across the Scottish borders, central belt and Fife.

The upgrades will be ongoing until 2026 and the investment will increase the capability of both the existing network and the electrified network.

Upgrading the power supply network will enable introduction of electric trains on services on the borders line, to East Kilbride and Barrhead and across Fife.

Alice Wilson, scheme project manager for traction power at Network Rail, said: "The £120 million Scottish government investment to upgrade the electric power supply into the rail network is key to helping us meet our target to decarbonise Scotland’s Railway by 2035.

"This work will power the cleaner, greener electric trains in the coming years.

"This directly supports decarbonising passenger services on Scotland’s railway by 2035 and delivering the modal shift required for Scotland to reach Net Zero."

