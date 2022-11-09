Landmarks across Carlisle will be lit up to mark Remembrance Day, as well as several other awareness days.

Cumbria County Council has announced that buildings in Court Square, Citadels and Market Cross will all showcase coloured lights on the following occasions:

11-13 November: Armistice Day-Remembrance Sunday (red)

15-17 November: Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day (purple)

18-23 November: World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (blue)

24-27 November: Rotary Club Centenary Celebrations (yellow/purple)

28-30 November: Domestic Abuse Awareness (orange)

The Crown & Mitre in Carlisle will be illuminated again this year to mark anniversaries. Credit: Cumbria County Council

Carlisle City Council is also illuminating some of the windows on the Civic Centre, to form a heart for some of the tribute dates, including Remembrance commemorations.

Carlisle Councillor Elizabeth Mallinson, Portfolio holder for Communities, Health and Wellbeing, said: "Our Civic Centre heart has been a popular addition and on the build up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday will change to red, as a mark of respect.

"We are also supporting the Carlisle Remembrance programme of events.

"We are delighted to support the Poppy Appeal and also other commemorative events including local and national charities."

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: "I am delighted that we will be able to illuminate these buildings in various colours to honour these very worthy anniversaries.

"We have illuminated these buildings in previous years, and it always is very popular with the local community as well as visitors.

"It will be our first time using yellow and purple lighting, so that will be good to see.

"Thank you to everyone involved in the project, and I hope Carlisle residents will enjoy the illumination, which we hope will allow them to reflect on these very important dates."

