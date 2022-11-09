Carlisle United have maintained their promotion push following Owen Moxon's stoppage equaliser away at Harrogate Town.

United found themselves leading twice in the match, although had to come from behind to salvage a point.

The result keeps the blues seventh in the table - just four points adrift of Northampton Town who occupy the third remaining automatic promotion spot.

Carlisle started the match on the front foot and took the lead through a sumptuous strike from Taylor Charters.

He picked up the ball 25 yards from the goal and unleashed a shot beyond the hapless Peter Jameson, giving the keeper no chance with his first of the season.

It took just 14 minutes though for the hosts to get back on level terms.

Harrogate produced some slick passing play to breach the Carlisle defence, as Luke Armstrong found himself one-on-one with Tomas Holy and, with the keeper in no man's land, Armstrong made no mistake slotting the ball through his legs.

The sides went in level at the break and it was Carlisle who started the second half with the ascendency and re-took the lead.

A brilliant ball was delivered in from the left, and it was met by a thumping Ryan Edmondson header as he took his tally to three in all competitions for the season.

Carlisle were pegged back though and quickly found themselves behind after two Harrogate goals within 16 minutes.

Warren Burrell levelled proceedings after he met a whipped corner into the box with his head, and Jaheim Headley scored following a mazy run and excellent finish from outside the box.

Harrogate failed to clear their lines following a corner, and a teasing ball was delivered back into the box. Moxon met the ball at the back post to send the travelling Cumbrians into elation.

The result ensures that Carlisle maintain their seventh place spot in the table as they now look forward to Saturday's home league match against 12th placed Walsall.

Speaking after the match to the club's official media channels, Paul Simpson spoke of his delight at salvaging the point, but believes his side can perform a lot better.

He said: "It is the only positive that I can take that we have not lost the game.

"We took a point out of it and showed good character and desire to keep going at the end.

"That is the only positive though. That performance was nowhere near what we are as a group.

"There was a really good opportunity there tonight and I feel that is an opportunity we have wasted.

"It was a fantastic strike from Taylor. I am delighted for him, he had done really well. I had taken him off as he was looking tired.

"Edmondson got a great header, it was a fantastic ball from Jack Armer so I am really pleased with that.

"Owen Moxen's goal as well, because he followed in, got in at the back-post and thankfully he nodded it on target and got a goal from it.

"But there are a lot of things that I am not happy about."

Simpson saved a special mention for the travelling Carlisle faithful who were sent into jubilation following the 90th minute equaliser.

He said: "Tonight, thankfully we gave them something right at the end to stick with us and I think they saw that there was the effort at the end and the desire."

